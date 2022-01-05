Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXP opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

