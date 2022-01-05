NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 226.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $289.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.