O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of MGEE opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.