O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ennis worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ennis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 330,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

