O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,167,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after buying an additional 129,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,066,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

