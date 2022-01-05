O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

