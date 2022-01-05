O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE NYT opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

