O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 22.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

