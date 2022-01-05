Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,080.1% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 378,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 346,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

