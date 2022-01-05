Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday after Societe Generale raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $43.00. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.62. Approximately 174,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,603,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

