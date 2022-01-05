ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up to $39.28

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.28, but opened at $40.98. ODP shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 1,963 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in ODP by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

