Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 281.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.09.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $354.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.