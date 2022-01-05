Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OLO were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in OLO by 33.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $299,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,479 shares of company stock worth $21,064,777 in the last three months.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

