ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

ONON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

NYSE ONON traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 66,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,518. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

