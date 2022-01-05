One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

