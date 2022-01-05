OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 28,188 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. 69,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $841.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OneWater Marine by 31.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 28.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 57.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 46,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
