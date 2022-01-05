OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 28,188 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. 69,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $841.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OneWater Marine by 31.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 28.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 57.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 46,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

