Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) & Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Head to Head Comparison

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onto Innovation and Mirion Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $556.50 million 9.12 $31.02 million $2.33 44.18 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 31,361.23 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 16.08% 12.66% 10.88% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Onto Innovation and Mirion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Onto Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $101.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.64%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.70%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Onto Innovation.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Mirion Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Mirion Technologies

