Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

OTEX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. 64,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. Open Text has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

