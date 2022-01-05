Ophir Sternberg Purchases 28,696 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Chairman Ophir Sternberg purchased 28,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $177,628.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BFI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 81,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,210. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

