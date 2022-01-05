OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as low as $4.15. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 2,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.