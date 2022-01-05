OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post $63.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.27 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $233.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $234.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $378.37 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $422.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.30 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of -0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

