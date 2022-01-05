Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Down 5.6%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 60,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 43,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

