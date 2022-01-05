Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Update

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ORIA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 2,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,912. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,106,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

