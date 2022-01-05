Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.