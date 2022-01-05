Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $284.04 million for the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

