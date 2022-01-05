Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $117,625.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $117,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OM stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after buying an additional 610,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,277,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

