Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.74% of Owens & Minor worth $41,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

