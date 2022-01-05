Oxygen Tops 1-Day Volume of $487,562.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $33.61 million and $487,562.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

