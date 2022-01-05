Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.