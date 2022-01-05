PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Down 62.7% in December

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 293,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PainReform stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,195. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PainReform by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

