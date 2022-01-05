PANTHEON X (XPN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.51 Million

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $8.51 million worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars.

