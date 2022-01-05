Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.31.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

TSE PLC traded up C$0.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.06. 43,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,611. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.65. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$27.51 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at C$521,577.90. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665 shares of company stock worth $67,720.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.