Parkgene Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.54 Billion (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 2,493,044.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00055797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

