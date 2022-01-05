ParkinGo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $553.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $553.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,361.43 or 1.00121714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00035520 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.93 or 0.01071000 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00028290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

