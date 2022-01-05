Patrick Michael Donnelly Acquires 5,300 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Patrick Michael Donnelly purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$10,483.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,540.10.
TSE TMQ opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.82 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.24 million and a P/E ratio of -12.16.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
