PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $111.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $9,069.95 and $111.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.96 or 0.00460228 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.