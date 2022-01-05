PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Up 37.6% in December

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 117,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 466,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

