Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.44. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 16,291 shares changing hands.

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

