Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 24,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,476,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.