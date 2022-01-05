Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $956,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $285.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

