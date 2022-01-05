Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 810 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $191.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.36.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.