Peet DeFi (PTE) Market Cap Hits $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peet DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00076331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.05 or 0.08169932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,540.15 or 0.99848843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peet DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peet DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peet DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peet DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.