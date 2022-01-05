Pembroke Management LTD Has $33.33 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,066 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Perficient accounts for about 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Perficient were worth $33,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.01.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

