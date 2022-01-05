Pembroke Management LTD Sells 36,191 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,191 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.38% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.