Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 4,388 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.