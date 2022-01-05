Pendal Group Ltd Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 109.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.