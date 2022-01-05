Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,759 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 48,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

