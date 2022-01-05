Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 174,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $68.01.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.