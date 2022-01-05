Pendal Group Ltd Takes $350,000 Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6,657.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 666,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,971,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 13,462.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 636,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,410,000 after buying an additional 631,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE HRC opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

