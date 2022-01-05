PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.